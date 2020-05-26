The Non-Executive of Dundee (DDEJF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Dundee (DDEJF), Alistair Murray Sinclair, bought shares of DDEJF for $14.26K.

Over the last month, Alistair Murray Sinclair has reported another 4 Buy trades on DDEJF for a total of $1.67M. This recent transaction increases Alistair Murray Sinclair’s holding in the company by 3% to a total of $390.9K.

Based on Dundee’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $6.56 million and GAAP net loss of -$166,358,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.14 million and had a net profit of $14.85 million. Currently, Dundee has an average volume of 10.56K. The company has a one-year high of $0.96 and a one-year low of $0.42.

Dundee Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment advisory, corporate finance, energy, resources, agriculture, real estate, and infrastructure. It also holds portfolio of investments in publicly listed and private enterprises. The company was founded by Barry Gordon and Nathan Edward Goodman on November 2, 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.