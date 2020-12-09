The Non-Executive of Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF), Christopher O Irwin, sold shares of TAKOF for $101K.

Based on Drone Delivery Canada’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.07K and GAAP net loss of -$3,773,666. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. TAKOF’s market cap is $137 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.40. Currently, Drone Delivery Canada has an average volume of 164.61K.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse. The Depot to Consumer offers logistics services from a retailer or warehouse direct to a consumer’s home or business location. The company was founded on February 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.