The Non-Executive of Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Drone Delivery Canada (TAKOF), Christopher O Irwin, sold shares of TAKOF for $219K.

In addition to Christopher O Irwin, 2 other TAKOF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Christopher O Irwin’s last TAKOF Sell transaction on December 09, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.0%.

Based on Drone Delivery Canada’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $36.07K and GAAP net loss of -$3,773,666. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. TAKOF’s market cap is $348 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -24.30. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 28.35.

The insider sentiment on Drone Delivery Canada has been negative according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. engages in the design, development, and implementation of a commercial drone delivery logistics platform. It provides Depot to Depot and Depot to Consumer drone delivery services. The Depot to Depot service focuses on rural applications providing services from warehouse to warehouse. The Depot to Consumer offers logistics services from a retailer or warehouse direct to a consumer’s home or business location. The company was founded on February 2, 2011 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.