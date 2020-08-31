The Non-Executive of Docebo (DCBOF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Docebo (DCBOF), Steven Edward Spooner, sold shares of DCBOF for $339.6K.

In addition to Steven Edward Spooner, 4 other DCBOF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Docebo’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $14.54 million and GAAP net loss of -$3,498,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.92 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.34 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.44 and a one-year low of $10.80. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 36.64.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.96, reflecting a -18.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Docebo has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Docebo Inc offers cloud-based learning platform for both internal and external enterprise learning with real time tracking of training results, optimizing time, and reducing costs associated with traditional learning methods. Geographically, it holds presence in five offices around the world, including locations in Europe, Asia and North America.