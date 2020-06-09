The Non-Executive of District Metals (MKVNF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of District Metals (MKVNF), Douglas William Ramshaw, bought shares of MKVNF for $12K.

This recent transaction increases Douglas William Ramshaw’s holding in the company by 56% to a total of $26.59K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, District Metals has an average volume of .

Douglas William Ramshaw’s trades have generated a 51.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

District Metals Corp is a Canada-based mineral exploration company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring, and evaluating natural resource properties. The company’s main focus is the Bakar high-grade copper property on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia where potential volcanic redbed copper-silver type deposits are being targeted. Its exploration approach involves conducting geological, geophysical, and geochemical surveys to produce multi-layered compilations leading to the identification of priority one drill targets.