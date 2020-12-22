The Non-Executive of Discovery Metals is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Discovery Metals (DSVMF), Mark Gerard O’dea, exercised options to sell 25,000 DSVMF shares for a total transaction value of $52K.

This recent transaction decreases Mark Gerard O’dea’s holding in the company by 7% to a total of $8.97 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Discovery Metals has an average volume of 268.10K. The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.16.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Discovery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration of polymetallic deposits in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. Its projects include Puerto Rico, La Kika, La Minerva, Jemi, Monclova, Renata, Santa Rosa. The company was founded on October 10, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.