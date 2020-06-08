The Non-Executive of Discovery Metals (DSVMF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Discovery Metals (DSVMF), Mark Gerard O’dea, sold shares of DSVMF for $404.2K.

In addition to Mark Gerard O’dea, 3 other DSVMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Currently, Discovery Metals has an average volume of 435.40K. The company has a one-year high of $0.66 and a one-year low of $0.13.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $415.2K worth of DSVMF shares and purchased $10.05M worth of DSVMF shares. The insider sentiment on Discovery Metals has been positive according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark Gerard O'dea's trades have generated a 24.9% average return based on past transactions.

Discovery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration of polymetallic deposits in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. Its projects include Puerto Rico, La Kika, La Minerva, Jemi, Monclova, Renata, Santa Rosa. The company was founded on October 10, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.