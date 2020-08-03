The Non-Executive of Discovery Metals (DSVMF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Discovery Metals (DSVMF), Mark Gerard O’dea, sold shares of DSVMF for $622.1K.

In addition to Mark Gerard O’dea, 6 other DSVMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Mark Gerard O’dea’s last DSVMF Sell transaction on June 08, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.7%.

The company has a one-year high of $1.64 and a one-year low of $0.13. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 9.54.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.12M worth of DSVMF shares and purchased $8.54M worth of DSVMF shares. The insider sentiment on Discovery Metals has been neutral according to 20 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Discovery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration of polymetallic deposits in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. Its projects include Puerto Rico, La Kika, La Minerva, Jemi, Monclova, Renata, Santa Rosa. The company was founded on October 10, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.