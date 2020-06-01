The Non-Executive of Discovery Metals (DSVMF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Discovery Metals (DSVMF), Jeffrey Scott Parr, bought shares of DSVMF for $50K.

Following this transaction Jeffrey Scott Parr’s holding in the company was increased by 22% to a total of $271.8K. This is Parr’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on KL back in November 2019

Currently, Discovery Metals has an average volume of 347.71K. The company has a one-year high of $0.57 and a one-year low of $0.13.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $11K worth of DSVMF shares and purchased $50K worth of DSVMF shares. The insider sentiment on Discovery Metals has been neutral according to 19 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Discovery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration of polymetallic deposits in northern Coahuila State, Mexico. Its projects include Puerto Rico, La Kika, La Minerva, Jemi, Monclova, Renata, Santa Rosa. The company was founded on October 10, 1986 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.