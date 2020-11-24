The Non-Executive of Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC), Randall Michael Giuffre, bought shares of DMAC for $63.91K.

This recent transaction increases Randall Michael Giuffre’s holding in the company by 16% to a total of $461K. In addition to Randall Michael Giuffre, 2 other DMAC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $8.80 and a one-year low of $1.87. Currently, Diamedica Therapeutics has an average volume of 106.76K.

Starting in May 2020, DMAC received 8 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Diamedica Therapeutics has been positive according to 10 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It offers DM199 product which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS), and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

