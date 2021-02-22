The Non-Executive of DAVIDsTEA is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of DAVIDsTEA (DTEA), Susan L Burkman, exercised options to sell 3,999 DTEA shares for a total transaction value of $7,678.

In addition to Susan L Burkman, 11 other DTEA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $7.45 and a one-year low of $0.32. Currently, DAVIDsTEA has an average volume of 570.71K. DTEA’s market cap is $125 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.90.

The insider sentiment on DAVIDsTEA has been negative according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

DAVIDsTEA, Inc. engages in the retail of specialty tea. It offers a selection of loose-leaf teas, pre packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts, food, and accessories through its stores. The company was founded by Herschel H. Segal and David Segal on April 29, 2008 and is headquartered in Mount-Royal, Canada.