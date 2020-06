The Non-Executive of Datable Technology (TTMZF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Datable Technology (TTMZF), Kim Oishi, sold shares of TTMZF for $4,375.

In addition to Kim Oishi, 4 other TTMZF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Datable Technology’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $465.6K and GAAP net loss of -$520,376. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $307.3K and had a GAAP net loss of $389.7K. Currently, Datable Technology has an average volume of 40.00K.

The insider sentiment on Datable Technology has been negative according to 26 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Kim Oishi’s trades have generated a -20.0% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Datable Technology Corp, formerly 3TL Technologies Corp is a Canada-based technology company. It is operating in the consumer Internet advertising sector. It is a provider of digital and social media consumer engagement, data mining and loyalty solutions. The company’s core product is Platform3, a Software-as-a-Service consumer marketing platform, which enables consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands to engage consumers and influence purchasing decisions through their mobile devices and online.