The Non-Executive of Dajin Resources (DJIFF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Dajin Resources (DJIFF), Mark Franklin Coolbaugh, sold shares of DJIFF for $8,100.

In addition to Mark Franklin Coolbaugh, 2 other DJIFF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

DJIFF’s market cap is $7.02 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -37.90. Currently, Dajin Resources has an average volume of 289.63K.

Dajin Lithium Corp is a Canada-based resource exploration company engaged in the business of acquiring and developing mineral properties. Its projects include Teels Marsh Lithium project, Alkali Lake Lithium Project and Salinas Grandes. The company operates in one business segment, mineral exploration.