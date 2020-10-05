The Non-Executive of Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF), Mitchell Phillip Kahn, sold shares of CURLF for $3.43M.

Based on Curaleaf Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $117 million and GAAP net loss of -$2,029,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $48.49 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.54 million. Currently, Curaleaf Holdings has an average volume of 497.93K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 38.41.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.86, reflecting a -48.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Curaleaf Holdings has been neutral according to 27 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. is a life science company, which engages in owning and managing licensed cannabis businesses which cultivate, process and/or dispense cannabis and cannabis derived products. It operates through Cannabis Operations and Non-Cannabis Operations segments. The Cannabis Operations segment production and sale of cannabis via retail and wholesale channels. The Non-Cannabis Operations segment provides professional services including cultivation, processing and retail know-how, and back office administration, intellectual property licensing,real estate leasing services, and lending facilities to medical and adult-use cannabis licensee. The company was founded on November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

