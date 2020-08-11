The Non-Executive of CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of CubicFarm Systems (CUBXF), John Hoekstra, sold shares of CUBXF for $233.8K.

In addition to John Hoekstra, 12 other CUBXF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This is Hoekstra’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on ZBISF back in January 2018

The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 30.75. Currently, CubicFarm Systems has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.89 and a one-year low of $0.14.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.28M worth of CUBXF shares and purchased $5.55M worth of CUBXF shares. The insider sentiment on CubicFarm Systems has been positive according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CubicFarm® Systems Corp. (“CubicFarms”) is an ag-tech company providing automated growing systems for fresh produce and animal feed. CubicFarms offers turnkey, commercial scale, hydroponic, automated controlled-environment growing systems that can grow predictably and sustainably for 12 months of the year virtually anywhere on earth. CubicFarms enables its customers to grow locally and to provide their markets with safe, sustainable, secure and fresh ingredients that are consistent in colour, size, taste, nutrition and allows for a longer shelf life. Further support is provided to customers through the Company’s patent-pending germination technology and proprietary auto harvesting and processing methods. The Company has sold and installed systems in Canada and the US, and is currently negotiating with a global pipeline of prospective customers.