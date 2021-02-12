The Non-Executive of Critical Elements (CRECF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Critical Elements (CRECF), Charles B Main, bought shares of CRECF for $27.5K.

Following this transaction Charles B Main’s holding in the company was increased by 31% to a total of $114.5K. This is Main’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on TSE:WDO back in June 2020

Currently, Critical Elements has an average volume of 141.05K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 10.33. The company has a one-year high of $1.13 and a one-year low of $0.16.

Critical Elements Lithium Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties. Its project includes Rose lithium-tantalum, Nisk, Arques, Bourier, Caumont, Dumulon, Duval, Lemare, and Valiquette. The company was founded on September 11, 2006 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.