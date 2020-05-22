The Non-Executive of CRH Medical (CRHM) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of CRH Medical (CRHM), David Johnson, bought shares of CRHM for $9,600.

This is Johnson’s first Buy trade following 8 Sell transactions. Following this transaction David Johnson’s holding in the company was increased by 1% to a total of $740.9K.

Currently, CRH Medical has an average volume of 75.81K. CRHM’s market cap is $138 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 76.40. The company has a one-year high of $4.43 and a one-year low of $0.86.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $3.29, reflecting a -41.6% downside. Four different firms, including Beacon and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

CRH Medical Corp. engages in the provision of gastroenterologists with services and products for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. It operates through the following business segments: Anesthesia Services, Product Sales, and Other. It also offers the CRH O’Regan System, which focuses on physician education, patient outcomes, and patient awareness. The Other segment covers the corporate activities. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.