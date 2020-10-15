The Non-Executive of Corvus Gold (KOR) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Corvus Gold (KOR), Anton J Drescher, sold shares of KOR for $183.3K.

Following Anton J Drescher’s last KOR Sell transaction on April 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

Currently, Corvus Gold has an average volume of 96.14K. The company has a one-year high of $3.29 and a one-year low of $0.72. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 31.19.

Corvus Gold, Inc. mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.