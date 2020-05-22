The Non-Executive of Continental Energy (CPPXF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Continental Energy (CPPXF), Suresh Doshi, bought shares of CPPXF for $4,400.

This recent transaction increases Suresh Doshi’s holding in the company by 15% to a total of $32.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Continental Energy has an average volume of .

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Continental Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of small-scale crude oil refineries. It focuses on large commercial discoveries and petroleum production. The company was founded on May 29, 1984 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.