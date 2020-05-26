The Non-Executive of Contact Gold (CGOL) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Contact Gold (CGOL), Andrew Farncomb, bought shares of CGOL for $108K.

Following this transaction Andrew Farncomb’s holding in the company was increased by 91% to a total of $247.2K. In addition to Andrew Farncomb, 4 other CGOL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Contact Gold has an average volume of 111.83K. The company has a one-year high of $1.00 and a one-year low of $0.

Contact Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration properties. It holds interest in Pony Creek, South Carlin and Nevada Regional projects. The company was founded by Matthew Lennox-King, John Dorward Andrew, Andrew Farncomb, George Salamis, and Mark Wellings on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.