The Non-Executive of Contact Gold (CGOL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the Non-Executive of Contact Gold (CGOL), John Andrew Dorward, bought shares of CGOL for $50K.

This recent transaction increases John Andrew Dorward’s holding in the company by 24% to a total of $179.5K. In addition to John Andrew Dorward, 4 other CGOL executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

Currently, Contact Gold has an average volume of 11.18K.

The insider sentiment on Contact Gold has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Contact Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of exploration properties. It holds interest in Pony Creek, South Carlin and Nevada Regional projects. The company was founded by Matthew Lennox-King, John Dorward Andrew, Andrew Farncomb, George Salamis, and Mark Wellings on May 26, 2000 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.