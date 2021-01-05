The Non-Executive of Compass Gold (COGDF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Compass Gold (COGDF), Madani Diallo, bought shares of COGDF for $5,200.

In addition to Madani Diallo, 4 other COGDF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

COGDF’s market cap is $12.27 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -7.00. Currently, Compass Gold has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.46 and a one-year low of $0.10.

Compass Gold Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on July 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Ontario, Canada.