The Non-Executive of Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF), Zachary R. George, bought shares of CMLEF for $2.36M.

This recent transaction increases Zachary R. George’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $93.45 million. In addition to Zachary R. George, 2 other CMLEF executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $11.48 and a one-year low of $5.35. CMLEF’s market cap is $1.04 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 2.80.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.25, reflecting a -32.1% downside. Four different firms, including BMO Capital and Echelon Wealth Partners, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Cominar Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 33 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zachary R. George's trades have generated a -37.8% average return based on past transactions.

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.