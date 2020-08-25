The Non-Executive of Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Cominar Real Estate Investment (CMLEF), Zachary R. George, bought shares of CMLEF for $676.4K.

In addition to Zachary R. George, 5 other CMLEF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This recent transaction increases Zachary R. George’s holding in the company by 1% to a total of $88.72 million.

The company has a one-year high of $11.48 and a one-year low of $5.14. CMLEF’s market cap is $979 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.90.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $6.55, reflecting a -18.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on Cominar Real Estate Investment has been positive according to 29 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust is a closed-end investment trust, which owns and manage commercial properties. It operates through the following segments: Office Properties, Retail Properties, Industrial and Mixed-Use Properties, and Cominar’s Proportionate Share. The company was founded by Jules Dallaire in 1998 and is headquartered in Quebec, Canada.