The Non-Executive of Colliers International Group is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Colliers International Group (CIGI), Katherine M Lee, exercised options to sell 7,000 CIGI shares for a total transaction value of $607.9K.

Following Katherine M Lee’s last CIGI Sell transaction on August 22, 2017, the stock climbed by 15.8%. This recent transaction decreases Katherine M Lee’s holding in the company by 20% to a total of $1.18 million.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $92.07 and a one-year low of $33.93. CIGI’s market cap is $2.61 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.70. Currently, Colliers International Group has an average volume of 170.82K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $607.9K worth of CIGI shares and purchased $33.07K worth of CIGI shares. The insider sentiment on Colliers International Group has been neutral according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Colliers International Group, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate. The Corporate segment includes the costs of global administrative functions and corporate head office. The company was founded on July 31, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.