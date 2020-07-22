The Non-Executive of CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of CloudMD Software & Services (DOCRF), Mark William Kohler, bought shares of DOCRF for $2,950.

Over the last month, Mark William Kohler has reported another 4 Buy trades on DOCRF for a total of $17.42K. This recent transaction increases Mark William Kohler’s holding in the company by 2% to a total of $123.4K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CloudMD Software & Services’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.06 million and GAAP net loss of -$1,622,994. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.35 million. Currently, CloudMD Software & Services has an average volume of 62.65K. The company has a one-year high of $1.25 and a one-year low of $0.18.

The insider sentiment on CloudMD Software & Services has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mark William Kohler’s trades have generated a 15.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Premier Health Group Inc. is a Canadian company. It is focused on health care approaches that combine human skill-based expertise with emerging technologies. The firm along with its subsidiary offers SAAS based health technology solutions including a cloud-based Electronic Medical Records (EMR) software, medical billing software and an online patient portal, Premier Health Group is also developing proprietary technology to deliver quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI).