The Non-Executive of Clarmin Explorations (CLXPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Clarmin Explorations (CLXPF), Mark Lawson, bought shares of CLXPF for $11K.

Following this transaction Mark Lawson’s holding in the company was increased by 458% to a total of $201K.

Clarmin Explorations Inc is a Canada-based mining company. Principally, it is engaged in the business of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company holds an interest in Arlington property which is located in British Colombia.