The Non-Executive of Claren Energy (CNENF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Claren Energy (CNENF), Mark Lawson, bought shares of CNENF for $50K.

In addition to Mark Lawson, one other CNENF executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

Claren Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of petroleum and natural gas properties. It projects include Bobocu Licence and Australian PELs. The company was founded on May 30, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.