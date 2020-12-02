The Non-Executive of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Cipher Pharmaceuticals (CPHRF), Christian Godin, bought shares of CPHRF for $3,480.

Following this transaction Christian Godin’s holding in the company was increased by 6% to a total of $48.25K.

CPHRF’s market cap is $19.65 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 3.40. The company has a one-year high of $1.15 and a one-year low of $0.30.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages as a specialty pharmaceutical company, which have diversified portfolio of commercial and early to late-stage products. It acquires products that fulfill unmet medical needs, manages the required clinical development and regulatory approval process, and markets those products. Its products include dermatology, hospital acute care, and out-licensed products. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.