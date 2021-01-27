The Non-Executive of Ceylon Graphite (CYLYF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Ceylon Graphite (CYLYF), Kevin Aylward, sold shares of CYLYF for $11.22K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Ceylon Graphite has an average volume of 43.68K. CYLYF’s market cap is $31.8 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -10.90.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Ceylon Graphite Corp. engages in exploration and development of graphite mines. It has exploration rights in a land in Sri Lanka. The company was founded on April 3, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.