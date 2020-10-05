The Non-Executive of CES Energy Solutions is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of CES Energy Solutions (CESDF), John Michael Hooks, exercised options to sell 9,012 CESDF shares for a total transaction value of $6,805.

In addition to John Michael Hooks, 2 other CESDF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. This recent transaction decreases John Michael Hooks’ holding in the company by 1% to a total of $472.4K.

Currently, CES Energy Solutions has an average volume of 51.22K.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.18, reflecting a -53.2% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $20.42K worth of CESDF shares and purchased $94.42K worth of CESDF shares. The insider sentiment on CES Energy Solutions has been negative according to 76 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. Its operations include Drilling Fluids, Production Chemicals, Transportation & Logistics, Environmental Services, and Laboratory Services. The company was founded on November 13, 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.