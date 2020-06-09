The Non-Executive of Cardiol Therapeutics (CRTPF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Cardiol Therapeutics (CRTPF), Eldon R Smith, bought shares of CRTPF for $47.8K.

In addition to Eldon R Smith, 3 other CRTPF executives reported Buy trades in the last month. Following this transaction Eldon R Smith’s holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $2.61 million.

The company has a one-year high of $4.90 and a one-year low of $1.08.

The insider sentiment on Cardiol Therapeutics has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Cardiol Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and commercial development of pharmaceutical cannabidiol products and targeted therapies for inflammatory diseases. Its products pipelines include heart failure products, glioblastoma multiforme and pharmaceutical cannabidol. The company was founded by David Elsley, Eldon Smith, and Anthony Bolton on January 19, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.