The Non-Executive of Capstone Mining is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Capstone Mining (CSFFF), Dale C Peniuk, exercised options to sell 106,352 CSFFF shares for a total transaction value of $153.1K.

This recent transaction decreases Dale C Peniuk’s holding in the company by 127% to a total of $238.1K. Following Dale C Peniuk’s last CSFFF Sell transaction on December 22, 2015, the stock climbed by 0.8%.

Currently, Capstone Mining has an average volume of 10.05K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $1.25, reflecting a -14.0% downside.

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties. It also operates mines in the US, Mexico and Canada. The company operates its business through five segments: Pinto Valley, Cozamin, Minto, Santo Domingo and Other. Capstone Mining was founded by Darren Pylot Murvin in 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.