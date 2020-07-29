The Non-Executive of Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Cannabix Technologies (BLOZF), Thomas William Clarke, bought shares of BLOZF for $1,960.

Following this transaction Thomas William Clarke’s holding in the company was increased by 44% to a total of $4,680.

Currently, Cannabix Technologies has an average volume of 96.51K. The company has a one-year high of $0.83 and a one-year low of $0.23.

Cannabix Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of marijuana breathalyzer for law enforcement. It develops marijuana test devices to detect tetrahydrocannabinol using breath sample. The company was founded on April 5, 2011 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.