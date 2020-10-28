The Non-Executive of Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Canadian Western Bank (CBWBF), Elizabeth Gay Mitchell., bought shares of CBWBF for $103.8K.

Following this transaction Elizabeth Gay Mitchell.’s holding in the company was increased by 19% to a total of $483.3K.

Based on Canadian Western Bank’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $226 million and quarterly net profit of $67.66 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $218 million and had a net profit of $76.37 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.42 and a one-year low of $11.02.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $22.74, reflecting a -15.3% downside. Four different firms, including Barclays and BMO Capital, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Canadian Western Bank has been negative according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Elizabeth Gay Mitchell.’s trades have generated a 27.1% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages, and investment products. The company was founded by Charles R. Allard and Eugene Pechet on March 22, 1984 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.