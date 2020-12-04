The Non-Executive of Canadian Railway (CNI) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Canadian Railway (CNI), Margaret Anne Mckenzie, bought shares of CNI for $65.52K.

This is Mckenzie’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on OVV back in November 2019

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $112.97 and a one-year low of $65.13. Currently, Canadian Railway has an average volume of 970.42K.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $114.22, reflecting a -6.1% downside. Six different firms, including BMO Capital and Merrill Lynch, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $218.7K worth of CNI shares and purchased $65.52K worth of CNI shares. The insider sentiment on Canadian Railway has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Margaret Anne Mckenzie’s trades have generated a -25.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Canadian National Railway Co. engages in rail and related transportation business. Its services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development, and maps and network. The firm offers their services in automotive; coal; fertilizer; food and beverages; forest products; dimensional loads; grain; metals and minerals; and petroleum and chemicals industries. The company was founded on June 6, 1919 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.