The Non-Executive of Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Canadian Bank of Commerce (CM), Nanci E Caldwell, bought shares of CM for $59.9K.

This recent transaction increases Nanci E Caldwell’s holding in the company by 17% to a total of $411.3K. In addition to Nanci E Caldwell, one other CM executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $87.62 and a one-year low of $46.45. Currently, Canadian Bank of Commerce has an average volume of 599.50K.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.35, reflecting a -7.8% downside. Five different firms, including Barclays and Canaccord Genuity, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $433.5K worth of CM shares and purchased $59.9K worth of CM shares. The insider sentiment on Canadian Bank of Commerce has been negative according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking segment provides personal and business clients with financial advice, products, and services. The Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment offers banking and wealth management services to middle-market companies, entrepreneurs, high-net-worth individuals, and families, as well as asset management services to institutional investors. The U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segment includes commercial, personal and small business banking, and wealth management services. The Capital Markets segment consists of integrated global markets products and services, investment banking advisory and execution, corporate banking and top ranked research to corporate, government and, institutional clients. The Corporate and Other segment refers to the functional groups such as administration, client connectivity and innovation, finance, human resources and communications, internal audit, risk management, technology and operations, and other support groups. The company was founded on June 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.