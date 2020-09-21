The Non-Executive of Caledonia Mining (CMCL) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Caledonia Mining (CMCL), John Lawson Kelly, sold shares of CMCL for $256.5K.

Following John Lawson Kelly’s last CMCL Sell transaction on March 30, 2016, the stock climbed by 15.7%. This is Kelly’s first Sell trade following 4 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Caledonia Mining’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $23.6 million and quarterly net profit of $8.24 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.52 million and had a net profit of $23.3 million. The company has a one-year high of $29.39 and a one-year low of $6.51. CMCL’s market cap is $235 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 9.80.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Caledonia Mining Corp. Plc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mines. It operates through the following geographic segments: Zimbabwe, and South Africa. The Zimbabwe segment comprises Caledonia Holdings Zimbabwe Limited and subsidiaries. The South Africa segment comprise a gold mine, that is on care and maintenance, as well as sales made by Caledonia Mining South Africa Proprietary Limited to the Blanket Mine. The company was founded on February 5, 1992 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.