The Non-Executive of Cabral Gold is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the Non-Executive of Cabral Gold (CBGZF), Derrick Horst Weyrauch, exercised options to sell 297,000 CBGZF shares for a total transaction value of $240.6K.

This is Weyrauch’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:PDM back in December 2019 In addition to Derrick Horst Weyrauch, 3 other CBGZF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Currently, Cabral Gold has an average volume of 75.52K. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.07. The company has a one-year high of $0.70 and a one-year low of $0.05.

The insider sentiment on Cabral Gold has been negative according to 16 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Derrick Horst Weyrauch’s trades have generated a 10.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Cabral Gold Inc is a junior resource exploration company. It is engaged in the identification, exploration, and development of mineral properties, with a primary focus on gold properties located in Brazil. It has two projects: The Cuiu Cuiu gold project and The Bom Jardim project. Cuiu Cuiu gold project consists of several shear zone-hosted gold deposits that occur within granitic rocks of the Cuiu Cuiu Complex, in the Tapajos Region of northern Brazil. Its Bom Jardim project is located northwest of the Cuiu Cuiu property and North West of Eldorado’s Tocantinzinho deposit.