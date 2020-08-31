The Non-Executive of Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Bunker Hill Mining (BHLL), Hugh Dickson Hall, bought shares of BHLL for $52.5K.

In addition to Hugh Dickson Hall, 4 other BHLL executives reported Buy trades in the last month. This is Hall’s first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on TSE:KBY back in November 2017

Currently, Bunker Hill Mining has an average volume of 489. The company has a one-year high of $0.74 and a one-year low of $0.16.

Bunker Hill Mining Corp. is an exploration stage company. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition and development of mining and mineral properties. Its project include The Bunker Hill Mine. The company was founded by William J. Tafuri on February 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.