The Non-Executive of Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP), Eleazar De Carvalho Filho, sold shares of BEP for $230.3K.

This is Filho’s first Sell trade following 5 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Brookfield Renewable Partners’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $952 million and GAAP net loss of -$120,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $-26,000,000 and had a net profit of $14 million. The company has a one-year high of $49.87 and a one-year low of $20.06. Currently, Brookfield Renewable Partners has an average volume of 425.08K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $46.06, reflecting a -0.9% downside.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP engages in owning a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China.. It operates through following segments: Hydroelectric; Wind; Solar; Storage and Other; and Corporate. The company was founded on June 27, 2011 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.