The Non-Executive of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY) is Buying Shares

On May 20, the Non-Executive of Brookfield Property Partners (BPY), Omar Carneiro Da Cunha, bought shares of BPY for $20.02K.

This recent transaction increases Omar Carneiro Da Cunha’s holding in the company by 11% to a total of $210.1K.

The company has a one-year high of $20.58 and a one-year low of $7.10. BPY’s market cap is $8.78 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.70.

The insider sentiment on Brookfield Property Partners has been positive according to 14 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brookfield Property Partners LP is a global commercial property company, which owns, operates, and invests in office, retail, multifamily, and industrial assets. It operates through the following segments: Core Office, Core Retail, LP Investments, and Corporate. The Core Office segment consists of office properties in New York, London, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Sydney, Toronto, and Berlin. The Core Retail segment deals with interests in regional malls and urban retail properties. The LP Investments segment comprises of investments in Brookfield-sponsored real estate funds. The Corporate segment deals with other activities. The company was founded on January 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.