The Non-Executive of Brambles (BMBLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Brambles (BMBLF), Nora Lia Scheinkestel, bought shares of BMBLF for $118.5K.

Following this transaction Nora Lia Scheinkestel’s holding in the company was increased by 122% to a total of $151.3K.

The company has a one-year high of $8.51 and a one-year low of $5.60.

Starting in March 2020, BMBLF received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.08M worth of BMBLF shares and purchased $118.5K worth of BMBLF shares. The insider sentiment on Brambles has been negative according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Brambles Ltd. engages in the provision of supply chain support services and information management solutions. It operates through the following segments: CHEP Americas, CHEP EMEA, CHEP Asia-Pacific, IFCO, and Corporate. The CHEP Americas segment comprises the North America and Latin America. The CHEP EMEA segment includes the Europe, Middle East, Africa and India. The CHEP Asia-Pacific segment consists of the Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India. The IFCO segment refers to the reusable plastic crates pooling businesses operating under the IFCO brand. The Corporate segment includes BXB Digital and Hoover Ferguson Group. The company was founded by Walter Edwin Bramble in 1875 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.