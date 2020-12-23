The Non-Executive of Blueberries Medical (BBRRF) is Selling Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Blueberries Medical (BBRRF), Facundo Garreton, sold shares of BBRRF for $9,600.

This is Garreton’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

Based on Blueberries Medical’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $34.96K and GAAP net loss of -$1,048,398. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $2.19 million. BBRRF’s market cap is $8.68 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -2.40. Currently, Blueberries Medical has an average volume of 235.94K.

The insider sentiment on Blueberries Medical has been positive according to 15 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Blueberries is a Latin American licensed producer of naturally grown premium quality cannabis with its primary operations ideally located in the Bogota Savannah of central Colombia and operations currently being established in Argentina. The Company is led by a specialized team with proprietary expertise in agriculture, genetics, extraction, medicine, pharmacology and marketing, Blueberries is fully licensed for the cultivation, production, domestic distribution, and international export of CBD and THC-based medical cannabis in Colombia. Blueberries’ combination of leading scientific expertise, agricultural advantages and distribution arrangements has positioned the Company to become a leading international supplier of naturally grown, processed, and standardized medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products.