The Non-Executive of Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of Birchcliff Energy (BIREF), Debra Gerlach, bought shares of BIREF for $17.8K.

This recent transaction increases Debra Gerlach’s holding in the company by 13% to a total of $127.2K. Following Debra Gerlach’s last BIREF Buy transaction on March 26, 2020, the stock climbed by 0.9%.

Based on Birchcliff Energy’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $147 million and GAAP net loss of -$16,646,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $131 million and had a GAAP net loss of $45.84 million. Currently, Birchcliff Energy has an average volume of 48.54K. BIREF’s market cap is $375 million and the company has a P/E ratio of -4.20.

Based on 9 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.39, reflecting a -41.4% downside. Seven different firms, including Canaccord Genuity and Cormark Securities, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on Birchcliff Energy has been positive according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Debra Gerlach's trades have generated a 36.8% average return based on past transactions.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. is an intermediate oil and natural gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its properties include Peace River Arch, and the Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.