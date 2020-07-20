The Non-Executive of BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF) is Buying Shares

On July 18, the Non-Executive of BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF), Mark Andrew Binns, bought shares of BBKCF for $5,300.

Following this transaction Mark Andrew Binns’ holding in the company was increased by 4% to a total of $98.98K.

Currently, BIGG Digital Assets has an average volume of 215.82K.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc owns, operates and invests in crypto businesses that support and enhance a compliant and regulated ecosystem.