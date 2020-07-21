The Non-Executive of BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of BIGG Digital Assets (BBKCF), Mark Andrew Binns, bought shares of BBKCF for $3,125.

Following this transaction Mark Andrew Binns’ holding in the company was increased by 2% to a total of $97.02K.

Currently, BIGG Digital Assets has an average volume of 405.49K.

The insider sentiment on BIGG Digital Assets has been positive according to 21 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc owns, operates and invests in crypto businesses that support and enhance a compliant and regulated ecosystem.