The Non-Executive of Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF) is Selling Shares

On July 17, the Non-Executive of Benchmark Botanics (BHHKF), Claude Clifford Stowell, sold shares of BHHKF for $2,970.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Benchmark Botanics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $158.3K and GAAP net loss of -$872,348. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $0 and had a GAAP net loss of $1.37 million. Currently, Benchmark Botanics has an average volume of . The company has a one-year high of $0.39 and a one-year low of $0.

Claude Clifford Stowell’s trades have generated a 38.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Benchmark Botanics Inc through its subsidiaries, operates as a producer of medical cannabis. The company provides financing, partnership opportunities and acquisition offers to licensed producers and ancillary businesses within the cannabis industry. It operates approximately 12,000 square foot production facility in Peachland, British Columbia.