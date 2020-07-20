The Non-Executive of BeMetals (BMTLF) is Selling Shares

On July 18, the Non-Executive of BeMetals (BMTLF), Thomas Garagan, sold shares of BMTLF for $18K.

In addition to Thomas Garagan, 2 other BMTLF executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Thomas Garagan's trades have generated a -29.7% average return based on past transactions.

BeMetals Corp is engaged in the acquisition of quality exploration, development and production stage base metals projects. It holds interest in Pangeni Project.