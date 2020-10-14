The Non-Executive of BeMetals (BMTLF) is Buying Shares

Today, the Non-Executive of BeMetals (BMTLF), Clive Thomas Johnson, bought shares of BMTLF for $3,895.

The insider sentiment on BeMetals has been positive according to 28 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

BeMetals Corp is engaged in the acquisition of quality exploration, development and production stage base metals projects. It holds interest in Pangeni Project.